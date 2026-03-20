A knife wielding suspect has been arrested in downtown Windsor.

Police were called to an altercation in the 500-block of Ouellette Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday and say there was a verbal dispute between three people outside of a bar.

Police say one person pulled out a machete and began swinging it at the others.

A suspect was located a short distance away and was taken into custody.

During the arrest, officers seized a number of weapons including the machete.

A 31-year old is charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace.