Suspect with a butcher knife charged after five-hour standoff in Windsor

Active investigation in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A 26-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly chased several people with a butcher knife and then barricaded himself inside a Windsor home for five hours.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Windsor police officers responded to reports of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of McEwan Avenue.

A man, armed with a butcher knife, had reportedly chased several people in the area, but no physical injuries were reported.

By the time officers arrived, police say the suspect had confined himself within his residence, and police established a perimeter, trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

During the standoff, the suspect forced entry into a roommate’s bedroom, with a number of the roommate’s belongings either stolen or damaged during the incident.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect attempted to flee through the rear door of the home and was arrested following a brief struggle.

A 26-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.