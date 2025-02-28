The Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for weapons trafficking and has also seized over $17,000 in fentanyl.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on Feb. 27, members of the Windsor Police City Centre Patrol (CCP) responded to a report of two men trespassing inside an apartment complex in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The officers located the two men inside the building, and upon seeing police, one of the suspects attempted to flee but was arrested after a foot chase and brief struggle.

Police say a search of the suspect returned 70.8 grams of fentanyl, valued at over $17,000.

Through investigation, officers learned the suspect, Tyrone Lothian, was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant issued by the York Regional Police Service on four counts of weapons trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The 25-year-old is now also charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest, unlawfully entering a premises, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.