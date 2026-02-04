Windsor police are trying to identify a suspect after a pickup truck was stolen in Windsor.

It happened on January 30 in the area of Aylmer Avenue and Tuscarora Avenue.

According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado had been left running with the key in the ignition.

Police say the vehicle was quickly located unoccupied in the 500-block of Assumption Street and was returned to its owner.

Members of the Auto Theft Unit obtained surveillance images of the suspect and are now seeking the public's help identifying the suspect.

He's described as a man in his mid-30s with a light complexion, shaved head, thick black beard, and thin build.

Police say he has tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police continue to remind residents not to leave vehicles running while unattended.