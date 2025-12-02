A man wanted in connection with several alleged thefts this past summer in Windsor has been arrested.

On November 27, Windsor police officers located and arrested a 44-year-old suspect following a brief foot chase around Tecumseh Road West and Huron Church Road.

On the night of June 29, surveillance footage showed a suspect entering the parking lot of a commercial facility in the 1500 block of Walker Road, and shortly thereafter, a stolen vehicle is shown leaving the property.

Police say approximately 30 minutes later, the suspect was spotted entering a secure compound in the 2700 block of Central Avenue, where he loaded stolen property into the stolen vehicle.

The suspect has been charged with five counts of failure to comply with a release order, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, break-and-enter and commit at a place other than a dwelling, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.