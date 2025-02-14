Provincial police in Essex County are looking to identify two suspects wanted in a theft and fraud investigation.

According to police, a man was trying to purchase a motor vehicle through an online vendor and met with two people in Lakeshore on February 5.

Police say the male victim provided a down payment for the vehicle, which was not delivered.

Investigators say during the transaction, the victim's banking cards went missing and were used unsuccessfully shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.