A suspect is wanted after a theft in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say they're looking to identify a female suspect after a theft at a business in the 6000 block of Malden Road near Normandy St.

According to police, the incident happened during the evening hours on March 27.

The suspect is described as white, 5'6", with a slim build, 35-40 years old.

Police say she has black hair with a ponytail and was wearing a black zip-up sweater, pink sweatpants, and white running shoes, possibly Nike.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.