LaSalle police are looking to identify a male suspect wanted in a counterfeit currency investigation.

The police service says it was notified on February 10 after counterfeit currency was used on February 8 at a business in the 6000-block of Malden Road.

According to police, a man gave two counterfeit Canadian $100 bills to buy a Visa prepaid credit card.

He's described as 5’8”, medium build, fair skin, brown medium length hair with facial hair, and was wearing a black button up long sleeve, black ripped jeans, and black and white mid-top running shoes.

Investigators say it's believed the suspect committed the same act in Windsor on February 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.