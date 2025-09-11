Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted in a counterfeit cash investigation.

On Aug. 28, police said the suspect went into a restaurant in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street West and tried to exchange U.S. money.

Staff refused the bill. The suspect then allegedly went up to a customer, convincing them to exchange it. The customer gave Canadian cash, only to find out, according to police, the money was fake.

The suspect is wanted for fraud under $5,000, uttering counterfeit money, possession of counterfeit money, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4330. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers online or at 519-258-8477.