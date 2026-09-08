Suspect wanted in connection with west Windsor assault

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect in connection with a west end assault.

On Aug. 26 around 7:30 p.m., police were called to an assault at a convenience store in the 300 block of Mill Street.

They said the victim went into the store, where an argument took place with another man. The suspect allegedly followed the victim outside, grabbing him and punching him several times in the face.

Officers said the suspect then pinned the victim against a vehicle and the assault continued, before the suspect ran from the scene. He was last seen walking northbound on Peter Street.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned man, around 40 to 45 years old, with a slender build and short, dark hair. He was seen wearing a red T-shirt and grey shorts at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPS Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.