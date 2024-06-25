The Windsor Police Service has released a photo of a female suspect they're trying to identify as part of an assault with a weapon investigation.

On Sunday, June 23, officers responded to a grocery store in the 800 block of Goyeau Street for a reported theft and assault.

Officers learned that after being escorted out of the store for theft, the suspect punched an employee and threw a liquid substance at him before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 years old, 5'2" tall, with a skinny build and dark red hair.

At the time of the incident, she wore a black tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.