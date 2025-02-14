A man who had a warrant out for his arrest has turned himself in.

Windsor Police issued the warrant on Tuesday for a 30-year-old man in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

Shortly after midnight on February 9, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Officers learned that a verbal argument among several people escalated into a physical altercation. Police state that the suspect allegedly punched the victim, stabbed them multiple times, and threatened to kill them before fleeing.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

Police say the man turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters on Friday morning.

He has been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.