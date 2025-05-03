Windsor police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a series of armed robberies at convenience stores.

Over a 12 day period, police say a suspect entered five separate convenience stores throughout the city, allegedly threatened employees with a weapon, and stole items and cash.

No physical injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall with a slender build.

Photos of the suspect can be viewed in the story at am800 cklw dot com.

Anyone with information on the incidents which occured between April 15-27 is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.