A hit and run involving a cyclist is under investigation in Chatham-Kent.

Police were called to Richmond Street between Lacroix Street and McDougal Avenue on Saturday afternoon and say a man riding a bike westbound when he was struck by a vehicle from behind which then fled the scene.



The victim was sent to hospital with unknown injuries.



Police say the crash happened sometime between 3 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward by contacting Constable John Thompson at johnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-352-1234 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).