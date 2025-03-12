Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to vehicle theft and credit card fraud.

On Sunday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 2100 block of Huron Church Road.

Police say a man had allegedly entered the victim’s vehicle through an unlocked door, obtaining a spare set of keys from the victim’s purse and leaving the area in the vehicle.

The victim's credit card was then used at a gas station in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Huron Church Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he wore a grey and black plaid coat, a camouflage sweater with the hood up, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

The stolen vehicle remains outstanding. The vehicle is a 2017 white GMC Terrain, bearing Ontario license plate CVKM987.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.