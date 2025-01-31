An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Windsor's west end.

Windsor police have issued an arrest warrant for Tyrin John Taylor in connection with a shooting earlier this week.

The 28-year-old Taylor is wanted on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, pointing a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless to life, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Taylor is described as a black male, 6’2” tall, with a medium build, brown afro-style hair, and brown eyes.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 3800 block of Birch Street near Prince Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was shot following an altercation at a house party.

The weapon in this case has not been recovered and police say if you see the suspect, do not approach him.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.