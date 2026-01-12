Windsor Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a residential arson that caused more than $500,000 in damage.

On Dec. 18, 2025, the Windsor Police Arson Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report from an insurance company following a fire that occurred two months earlier at a house in the 2300 block of Festival Avenue.

Police state that on Sept. 7, 2025, the homeowner was reportedly out of town when a fire was deliberately set to a mattress in the basement of the home.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene, but the fire had already burned out.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage, which showed a suspect gaining access to the home, and then leaving the home a short time later.

The suspect is described as a man with a heavy build. At the time of the offence, he was wearing a grey sweatshirt, light-coloured pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.