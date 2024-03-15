Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in Sandwich Town.

According to police, a man concealed several items from a business in the 3200-block of Sandwich Street on March 12.

Police say when the suspect tried to leave the store, he was confronted by a loss prevention officer but the officer was threatened with a weapon before the suspect fled the scene.



The male suspect is described as white, approximately 18 years old, 5’10”, with a slender build.



Police say he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, dark-coloured jeans, grey Nike running shoes, and a black satchel.



Investigators say the loss prevention officer was not physically injured.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

