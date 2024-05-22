Windsor police are on the hunt for a suspect after a robbery from a commercial business in south Windsor.

Police say officers were called to the 3200-block of Dougall Avenue just after 9 Saturday morning for a report of a robbery.

According to police, an unidentified man entered the business and used a hammer to shatter a display case, stealing a large number of items.

Police say the man then fled the scene in a black Ram pickup truck.

WINDSOR POLICE NEWS RELEASE

Police investigating robbery in South Windsor



The Windsor Police Service seeks a suspect following a robbery in South Windsor.



On May 18, 2024, just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery at a commercial business…

Investigators say the vehicle was spotted about 15 minutes later in the area of Provincial Road at Howard Avenue, prior to heading southbound toward Walker Road.



Police say the pickup truck had no front license plate, had light-coloured wheel rims, a spare tire within the bed of the truck, and a trailer hitch.



Police are asking residents and business owners within the areas of the crime to check their video surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

