Suspect wanted after parking lot assault

A red Ford Mustang is pictured at the scene of an assault. Police are looking for a man who got out of the vehicle.

Windsor police are searching for a suspect after an assault in a restaurant parking lot.

According to police, officers were called on May 11 around 11:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Wyandotte Street East for a report of an assault.

Police say a group of teenagers was walking to a nearby restaurant when a red Ford Mustang convertible drove by them erratically.

Investigators say an argument started between one of the teens and a person in the vehicle.

Police say at that point the car turned around and entered the restaurant parking lot.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and engaged in a fight with the teen.

Police say after the assault, the suspect fled the scene on foot westbound on Wyandotte Street East, and the vehicle left the area westbound on Wyandotte Street East.

The teen, a 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, approximately 20 to 25 years of age.

He’s wanted on a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.