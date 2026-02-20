A suspect turned himself in after a knifepoint robbery in the Windsor’s east end.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a 19-year-old man turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

On Dec. 30 at 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 9900 block of Tecumseh Road East. The investigation determined that two masked males entered the gas station, with one suspect brandishing a knife. The suspects stole cash and merchandise before fleeing the area on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

The 19-year-old suspect has been charged with 13 criminal offences, including:

• Robbery with an offensive weapon

• Assault with a weapon

• Forcible confinement

• Uttering threats

• Possession of property obtained by crime (x9)

The second suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.

They can also submit information anonymously to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.