One person has been arrested in connection with what's being called two targeted arsons at a home in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on June 12, officers were called to a report of an active fire at a home in the 1100 block of Pierre Avenue near Richmond.

After Windsor Fire and Rescue Services brought the fire under control, investigators determined the fire had been deliberately ignited in a second-floor sunroom.

Four days later, around 3 a.m. on June 16, police were called to an active fire at the same address.

Investigators determined the fire started under a staircase and spread to the garage and again concluded the fire had been intentionally set.

No physical injuries were reported in either incident, though the property sustained significant damage.

Following an investigation by the Windsor Police Arson Unit, a 32-year-old man was identified as the suspect in both cases.

On the morning of June 25, he turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters and is now charged with break-and-enter with intent, two counts of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of arson causing property damage, possession of incendiary material, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.