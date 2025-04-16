Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery in west Windsor.

Officers were called to a business in the 800-block of Campbell Avenue, near College Avenue, around 3 a.m. on April 9th after the hold up alarm was activated.

Investigators say a masked man approached a store employee, pulled out a knife, then demanded and got away with cash and merchandise.

No one was physically hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10" tall, with a medium build.

At the time of the incident, he wore a black face covering, black "Nike" brand jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head and a "23" graphic on the right side of hood, blue gloves with white fingertips grey sweatpants with "Champion" on the left thigh, and black boots.

The suspect is currently wanted for robbery with an offensive weapon and wearing a disguise with intent to commit a crime.