The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating an alleged case of fake money being used to buy items from a business in Essex.

Police say it happened November 4 at 10:39 a.m. at a business in the 300 block of Maidstone Avenue West.

Investigators say a male used $100 counterfeit bills to purchase items before leaving the area in a black BMW.

Police ask if you recognize this individual or have any information, please contact the Essex OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.