The Windsor Police Service has released an image of a suspect they're trying to identify in connection with three intentionally set commercial dumpster fires.

During the early hours of Aug. 6, 2024, officers responded to reports of three separate fires in South Windsor.

Two dumpsters were set on fire in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue, while a third dumpster was lit on fire in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators have since obtained images of a suspect who is believed to be responsible for all three fires. The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build. At the time of these incidents, he wore a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.