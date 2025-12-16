Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fraudulent credit card transaction in Windsor.

Investigators say the suspect was recently captured on surveillance footage at a commercial business in the 2500 block of Ouellette Place, where he is alleged to have used a fraudulently obtained credit card to buy merchandise valued at more than $3,000.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, with a muscular build.

Anyone with information that may assist in identifying the suspect is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.