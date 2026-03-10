OPP are asking the public to help identify a suspect as part of an investigation into a $50,000 jewellery robbery in Leamington.

Police say at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday, March 9, a male suspect, posing as a jewellery buyer, attended a residence in response to an advertisement.

Investigators say the suspect had an edged weapon, robbed the victim, and fled the scene with approximately $50,000 in gold jewellery.

The suspect was last spotted travelling westbound on County Road 14 at a high rate of speed.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 20 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, with braids or dreadlocks, wearing a black "distress" hoodie with holes and light blue sweatpants.

The suspect was in a 2025 White Hyundai Kona.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but if anyone is aware of the identity of this individual or has any further information about this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.