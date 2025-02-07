Windsor police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase items from an online classified site.

Police say 21 counterfeit $100 bills were used to complete two fraudulent transactions with people who posted cellular phones for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The suspect went by a false name of "Tay Forgure", and is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20s, approximately 5’6” tall, with a slim build and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Champion hooded sweater, dark pants, and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.