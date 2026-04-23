Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in an online marketplace robbery.

Police say on April 15, shortly after 7 p.m., a suspect using the name "Mike Gagnier" met the victim to purchase a cellphone that was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Following a brief conversation, the suspect allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and fled the scene with the stolen phone.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-25 years old, with a slender build.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey sweater and ripped blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.