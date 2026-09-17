Suspect sought by police after sexual assault of teenage girl

Windsor Police are looking for a suspect believed to be involved in a sexual assault of a minor. Sept. 17, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect following the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

On Monday, Sept. 14, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1100 block of Parent Avenue.

The investigation determined that the previous day, the teen was sitting on a public bench near Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man allegedly spat toward the girl and then threw a lit cigarette, which hit her ankle. Police say he then touched the girl in a sexual manner as she repeatedly pushed his hands away.

The victim took a photo of the suspect before leaving the area in a vehicle driven by a relative. The suspect followed them in an older-model blue minivan until the relative was able to lose sight of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a tall build.

The suspect is wanted for assault with a weapon, sexual assault, and sexual interference.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.