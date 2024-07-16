Windsor police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in the city's west end on Monday night.

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Campbell Avenue .



A preliminary investigation revealed that a physical altercation ensued between two men.



Police say the confrontation escalated when one man, who was armed with a rifle, allegedly shot the other man in the leg.



The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which has been described as a white Honda Civic sedan.



Members of the Nurse Police Team provided lifesaving treatment to the victim who sustained serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital.



The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6” tall, with a black ski mask covering his face.



Investigators urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Jul. 15, for possible evidence that can assist with the investigation.



This investigation remains ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

