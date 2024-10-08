Police are trying to identify a suspect as they investigate after a vehicle crashed into the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society building in Windsor.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, police responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive East.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned that a vehicle had crashed into the south side of a building.

Police say the vehicle, a grey SUV, which was left in total disrepair, caused significant damage to the facility.

The motorist left the scene prior to the officers' arrival.

The suspect was described as a male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a baseball hat, a hoodie with the hood covering his face, and shorts.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit asks residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between the hours of 4:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, for possible evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.