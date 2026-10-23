Suspect sought after teen girl assaulted in Windsor neighbourhood

Police are asking the public for any surveillance or dash-camera video to help identify a suspect wanted in a child sexual assault investigation in Windsor.

At approximately 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, police say a 14-year-old girl was walking near the intersection of Tilston Drive and Askin Avenue when she was approached by an unknown man.

The man reportedly grabbed the girl by the arm, pulled her toward him, and sexually assaulted her.

The victim pushed the suspect away and ran to a nearby place of safety.

Windsor Police were notified shortly after 2 p.m. that same day, and investigators with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) are seeking surveillance or dash-camera footage in the 1300 block of Askin Avenue and Tilston Drive that may show the suspect or assist with the investigation.

The male suspect is described as Middle Eastern, between 40 and 60 years old, approximately 6′ to 6′2″ tall, with a muscular build with a large stomach. He had short black hair and a beard and spoke with a Middle Eastern accent.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or dash-camera video is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903.