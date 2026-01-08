Provincial police in Kingsville are investigating a 'fraud incident'.

According to the OPP, they're investigating after an individual was called from "Financial Services" from a business about fraudulent activity on a credit card.

Police say the call display matched the business phone number, so it was trusted, and the credit card was submitted for investigation.

Investigators say the card was used to purchase items on December 28 in Windsor.

The call display matched the business phone number so was trusted, and the credit card was…

Police are now looking for a white man, approximately 20 to 25 years old.

He was wearing a white and blue hoodie with the letters FILA on the front.

The man was also wearing baggy-type jogging pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.