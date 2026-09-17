Suspect sought after bear spray used on two people in South Walkerville

The public is being asked to help identify a suspect after someone used bear spray on two people out walking in Windsor.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, Windsor police officers responded to a report of assault in South Walkerville.

Once on the scene, officers found a man and woman experiencing symptoms consistent with exposure to bear spray.

Officers learned that the couple was walking southbound on Windermere Road at approximately 10:45 p.m. as a man unknown to them followed behind at a fast pace.

When the couple reached the intersection of Windermere Road and Vimy Avenue, the suspect caught up and discharged a noxious substance, believed to be bear mace, in their direction.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The victims were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20 years old, 5′10″ tall and 170 lbs., with shoulder-length curly dark hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a white shirt, dark pants, and backpack.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit urge residents in the area of Windermere Road and Vimy Avenue to check their dashcam or surveillance footage between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on August 29, 2026.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.