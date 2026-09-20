Suspect sought after attempted bank fraud in Windsor

Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted bank fraud. June 17, 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted bank fraud.

Investigators say the suspect entered a financial institution in the 3700 block of Tecumseh Road East shortly after 3 p.m. on June 17, 2026, and attempted to open an account to access banking services.

Police allege he presented several forged government documents during the transaction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 30 to 40 years old, approximately six feet tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

He is wanted for fraud under $5,000, possession of identity information for a fraudulent purpose, and three counts of possession of identity documents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, or Crime Stoppers.