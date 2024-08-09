Windsor police are searching for a man they say allegedly brandished a butcher knife and stole a bicycle.

On Jun. 29, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 2900 block of Grandview Street.



Officers learned that a suspect had walked throughout the area while brandishing a long knife.



Police say the suspect then stole a bicycle from the front of a residence and left the area on foot.



Investigators have exhausted all leads and are now turning to the public for information to help identify and locate the suspect.



The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30-40 years of age, with a slender build, dark hair and a mustache.



At the time of the incident, he wore a dark blue Spitfires shirt, black shorts, a backwards red baseball hat, a green backpack, a long grey cast on his lower right leg, and white Adidas soccer shoes.



Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

