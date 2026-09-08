Suspect sought after $21,000 bank fraud in Windsor

Windsor police looking to identify a suspect in a bank fraud investigation involving more than $21,000 from January 2026. (Source: WPS)

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a bank fraud investigation involving more than $21,000.

The Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation on July 28 after learning that a man allegedly used fraudulent documents to impersonate a customer at a bank in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue in Jan. 2026.

Police say the suspect withdrew $19,995 from one account and $1,200 from another, for a total loss of $21,195.

The victim, who lives in Alberta, contacted the RCMP, which referred the case to Windsor police.

The suspect is described as a white man between 50 and 60 years old with short brown hair. He was wearing a white-and-blue collared shirt and a black coat with a fur-trimmed hood.

He is wanted on charges of fraud over $5,000 and impersonation with intent to obtain property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers.