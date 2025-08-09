Windsor police have made an arrest following a sexual assault in Walkerville early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 400 block of Chilver Road where investigators believe a man allegedly entered through an unlocked door.

A female occupant, who was asleep in bed at the time, was touched inappropriately.

The suspect was found to still be in the victim's bedroom when officers arrived.

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

A 57-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with sexual assault and being unlawfully in a dwelling-house.

As a reminder, police urge all residents to take simple steps to protect their homes and loved ones by keeping doors and windows locked at all times.

This is especially important overnight, when most people are asleep. Taking this precaution can significantly reduce the risk of break-ins and help keep the community safe.