MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police say a suspect in a major data leak at Desjardins was arrested in Spain in November 2025.

Juan Pablo Serrano had been sought by police since June 2024 for the theft and resale of personal information belonging to the 9.7 million members of the Quebec financial institution.

In a news release, police allege Serrano purchased the stolen data from a former Desjardins employee and used it for various fraud schemes.

Serrano, a Canadian citizen of Ecuadorean decent, was arrested on Nov. 6, 2025, during a joint operation between Spanish police, Quebec provincial police and Interpol.

One of Quebec's most wanted fugitives, Serrano, 40, remains in custody in Spain while extradition proceedings play out.

He faces several charges in Quebec including fraud over $5,000, identity theft and trafficking in identifying information.