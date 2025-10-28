A Utah judge has ruled that the 22-year-old man charged with killing Charlie Kirk can appear in court wearing street clothes but must be physically restrained due to security concerns.

Attorneys for Tyler Robinson said images of him shackled and in jail clothing would spread widely in a case with extensive media coverage.

They argued it could prejudice future jurors.

Judge Tony Graf agreed to make some allowances to protect Robinson's presumption of innocence before a trial. Utah prosecutors have charged Robinson with aggravated murder and plan to seek the death penalty.

Graf said the charges are extremely serious and present safety concerns, so Robinson must be restrained.