A man wanted in connection to a series of violent assaults in Toronto has been arrested in Windsor.

Toronto Police say on Tuesday, April 15, the suspect was located at an address in Windsor and arrested by officers from the Windsor Police Service.

The suspect was wanted in connection to an unprovoked stabbing on March 30, 2025, that left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police allege the suspect was involved in two other incidents from 2024.

On April 19, 2024, a person was assaulted multiple times and had coffee thrown in their face, while in the other case, on April 22, 2024, one person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in an unprovoked stabbing.

The 26-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, was returned to Toronto and is now facing 14 charges, including four counts of assault, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault.