Windsor police have arrested a man for allegedly violating his bail conditions just a month after he was released on firearm-related charges.

On Oct. 27, the suspect was released on bail while facing seven charges, including possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

His release order included house arrest, electronic monitoring, and a prohibition from driving due to his status as a suspended driver.

An investigation was launched by the Bail Compliance Unit after receiving information that the man was in breach of their conditions.

On Friday, he was arrested in the 700 block of Assumption Street.

A 29-year-old now faces additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and driving while under suspension.