A suspect is facing two dozen charges after a string of convenience store robberies in Windsor.

Police say between April 15 and May 9, officers responded to seven armed robberies across the city.

In each case, a suspect threatened employees with a weapon, demanded and got away with cash and items.

A 37-year old man was arrested Saturday, May 10 as he left an apartment building on Lauzon Road.

Charges include seven counts of robbery with an offensive weapon and seven counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.