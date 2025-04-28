VANCOUVER — Murder charges have been laid against the man accused of driving an SUV into a crowd celebrating at a Filipino community street festival Saturday.

The attack killed 11 people, the youngest of whom was only five years old.

The suspect, 30-year-old Vancouver resident Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder. Charge assessment is ongoing and police expect more to be approved.

Lo was charged Sunday morning and remains in custody.

The Vancouver Police Department provided an update on the devastating incident Sunday, calling it the “darkest day in our city’s history.”

At a news conference later in the afternoon, police said the people who died were between the ages of five and 65.

Interim Chief Const. Steve Rai said it’s possible the death toll will rise further in the coming days.

“It’s impossible to overstate how many lives have been impacted forever,” Rai said, adding that dozens were hospitalized with serious injuries.

“This is a tragedy the likes of which the city has never experienced before,” he said.

Rai said police are still trying to ascertain the motive, but are confident it was not an act of terrorism. He added there isn’t believed to be any ongoing threat.

“The driver of the vehicle was the lone occupant, and he was arrested at the crime scene by members of the Vancouver Police Department after bystanders and witnesses intervened to detain him,” Rai said.

“I can tell you that the person we have in custody does have a significant history of interactions with police and health-care professionals related to mental health.”

The event drew tens of thousands of people to the streets of South Vancouver to celebrate Lapu-Lapu Day.

Lapu-Lapu is an Indigenous leader of the Philippines, famous for his resistance against Spanish colonization and for winning the Battle of Mactan on April 27, 1521.

The B.C. government proclaimed April 27 to be Lapu-Lapu Day in 2023, and the group Filipino B.C. began organizing the annual Vancouver block party last year.

The interim chief said he knows one of the questions at the forefront of people’s minds is whether anything could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

Rai said the City of Vancouver and police conducted a joint risk assessment prior to the event and decided that “dedicated police officers and heavy vehicle barricades would not be deployed at the festival site.”

Nevertheless, he said he is confident the safety plan was “sound.”

Vancouver mayor orders review

Speaking to reporters Sunday afternoon, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said he was shocked, angry and heartbroken in the wake of the attack.

“What happened at the Lapu-Lapu Festival last night was unthinkable. Families gathered to celebrate, to dance, to share their culture and their pride, and in an instant, their world was shattered,” he said.

Sim ordered a full review of the city’s event safety measures, including barriers and traffic control.

He however insisted that Vancouver is a safe city, saying it hosts thousands of events and festivals throughout the year without incident.

“I understand how people may feel, but I encourage you to keep your plans in place and enjoy these events,” Sim said.

The VPD faced many questions about its risk assessment prior to the event, and Rai responded that there were zero police interactions at last year’s Lapu-Lapu Festival and authorities wanted to maintain its family friendly nature.

“We don’t want to cage everybody up at every event in the city of Vancouver,” he said. “According to the assessment, there was no need to lock it down like we would some other more high-risk events.”

Community in mourning

Members of the Filipino community in Vancouver and around the world are grieving a terrible loss and vowing to come together to heal.

In the aftermath of the incident a 24-hour emergency centre was set up at the Douglas Park Community Centre, and a vigil is planned for Sunday evening at the Kensington Community Centre. Multiple local churches have opened their doors to those who need support.

“If there’s something the Filipino community has demonstrated over and over again is how resilient we can be,” said RJ Aquino, chair of Filipino B.C. at a media briefing.

“It’s not lost on us and the people on our team that the spirit of the festival was about that resistance, resilience, courage and strength and we’re going to have to call that up in ourselves,” he continued. “Looking at the history of our people we’ve encountered many tragedies and we’re going to be okay. But it’s okay to not feel okay, it’s okay to be sad angry and confused, but as we work through these feelings, we’ll have each other to do that—we’re here to lift each other up.”

Condolences from political leaders

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was among the attendees at the Lapu Lapu Day event, but left before the deadly attack.

“This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say,” Singh said Saturday night. “I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing.”

“I just want the Filipino community to know that we stand with you,” he added. “Everyone’s standing with you, and we’re going to stand with you in whatever comes the next days.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy condolences poured in from leaders across Canada and the world.

Global leaders who issued statements included Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., King Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Federal party leaders paused their election campaigns Sunday to offer their condolences to victims and their families.

“I just wanted you all to know that our hearts are with you today. All Canadians are united in solidarity with the Filipino community,” Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told community members at a church in Ontario.

“Their loved ones — their brothers, sisters, daughters, sons, mothers and fathers — all of them will have a deep hole in their hearts today. So we will try to fill it with the love of the entire country.”

Prime Minister and Liberal Leader Mark Carney said he spoke with B.C. Premier David Eby to offer his condolences.

“The Vancouver Police Department and municipal and provincial officials have the full support of the federal government as they conduct their investigations,” Carney wrote in a statement.

“Our government — and all of Canada — is united behind the Filipino Canadian community and the people of Vancouver in this incredibly painful time."