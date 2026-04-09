A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a residential break-and-enter in Windsor.

On March 31, Windsor police say surveillance footage captured an unknown man approaching a detached garage in the 700 block of Assumption Street near Louis Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect broke the lock with a chisel, entered the garage, and stole an assortment of power tools before fleeing on foot.

Officers with the Windsor Police Target Base Unit quickly identified the suspect and on the night of April 7 arrested him in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

A black chisel and flashlight were recovered from his backpack.

A 41-year-old man is now charged with break-and-enter with intent to commit theft, possession of break-in instruments, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.