Windsor police have laid charges against a man after an alleged sexual assault on the St. Clair College campus.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a woman was sexually assaulted on the college’s Talbot Road campus on the evening of Apr. 1.



While on campus, police say an unknown man engaged the victim, led her to a stairwell, and sexually assaulted her. She left the campus and later contacted police.



On Wednesday, images of a suspect were released with police stating later that he had been identified.



Later that day, a 20-year-old man turned himself in and has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

