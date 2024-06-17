Police in Windsor have charged a suspect who deliberately set fire to a recreational vehicle as he tried to escape from officers trying to arrest him on unrelated charges.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, members of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) attended the 700 block of Bridge Avenue to arrest a suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

When the suspect refused to exit a parked RV, officers obtained a warrant and attempted to legally enter the trailer.

Police say the suspect then lit a fire, which quickly engulfed the inside of the RV and spread to the hydro lines above the trailer.

As officers dealt with the fire, the suspect escaped through a small opening in the floor of the trailer and fled the scene.

Officers conducted an extensive search and located the suspect hiding within a residence in the 700 block of Bridge Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on the strength of his outstanding warrants for charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of driving while prohibited.

He's also now charged with arson with a disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.