A man has been charged by Windsor police after they allegedly provided fraudulent account statements when applying for a business loan.

Back in December 2022, the statements provided showed an account balance inflated by over $150,000, and were used by the suspect to secure a loan of $405,000.

Following an investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, the suspect was located and arrested at a business in the 6500 block of Tecumseh Road East on Friday.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with fraud over $5,000, obtaining by false pretences over $5,000, forgery, using a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.