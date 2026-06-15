Suspect charged after alleged fight in downtown Windsor leaves one injured

Police have arrested one man in connection with a fight in Windsor that left another man with head injuries.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, Windsor police officers responded to a report of an assault at a licensed establishment in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue near University Avenue West.

Once on scene, officers found an unconscious man on the sidewalk outside the business.

As a result of an investigation, officers determined that the victim and suspect, who knew each other, got into an altercation.

During the incident, the victim was allegedly punched, causing him to fall to the ground unconscious.

The suspect then allegedly kicked the victim in the head.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified and arrested a suspect at the scene.

A 36-year-old man is now charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers by calling 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.